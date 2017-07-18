Talk scheduled at Good Life Center

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center’s 2017 Monday Night Speaker Series continues on July 24 at 7 p.m. with a talk by center board member Greg Joly titled “The Advent of Scott Nearing’s Active Peace Work and Political Radicalization.”

2017 is the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into World War I and the advent of Scott Nearing’s political radicalization. Joly, a homesteader and GLC steward, will explore Scott’s spirited opposition to the war and examine the links between both national and international events of the period.

The Good Life Center at Forest Farm is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville).

For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.