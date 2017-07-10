Talk scheduled at Good Life Center

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center’s 2017 Monday Night Speaker Series continues on July 17 at 7 p.m. with a talk by Four Season Farm manager Clara Coleman.

Coleman will discuss food sustainability and year-round greenhouse growing.

Coleman works on various projects, including family farm/land trust grants and promoting Slow Tools and Farm Hack to further collaboration between farmers, engineers and makers of innovative tools. She teaches farming workshops and offers speaking engagements nationwide that inspire and encourage the next generation of farmers.

The Good Life Center at Forest Farm is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville).

For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.