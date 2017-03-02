Talk scheduled in Brooksville March 5

BROOKSVILLE — Esther Attean and Denise Altvater, Passamaquoddy women who instigated the Maine/Wabanki Truth and Reconciliation Commission, will speak at the Reversing Falls Sanctuary, 818 Bagaduce Road in Brooksville, on Sunday, March 5, at 4 p.m.

Maine is the only state in the United States to have instituted a partnership between the Native tribes and state government for a Truth and Reconciliation Commission. This allows indigenous people to explain in formal settings all across the state the nature of racism and trauma inflicted on Native people, both historically and currently.

Attean and Altvater have both been painted by artist Robert Shetterly in his series “Americans Who Tell the Truth.”

For more information, call 469-7850 or visit www.reversingfalls.org.