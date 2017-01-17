Talk scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — In a Jan. 26 talk at the Blue Hill Public Library, local resident Butler Smythe will address current options and realistic growth areas for broadband capacity in the Blue Hill Peninsula area.

Smythe’s presentation, titled “The Internet on Our Peninsula,” is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Smythe will address real internet problems in: selling your house; working and recreating from home; establishing scalable business opportunities in the area, both now and in the long-term future; maintaining contact and capacity to work and “play” within the “cloud.”

Smythe is now retired from an aviation career in the Navy (electronic warfare specifically), from engineering support work at Goddard Space Flight Center (Greenbelt, Md.) and from Naval Air Systems Command (NAS Patuxent River, Md.)

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.