Talk scheduled at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Alan Wittenberg, a certified music therapist and director of Surry Arts at the Barn, will present a talk titled “Music Across the Lifespan: Diversity, Inclusivity, Creativity” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m.

Wittenberg will talk about the applications of music as therapy from birth to death, focusing on enhancing the lives and development of people with a variety of issues and conditions.

These individuals could include those on the autism spectrum, those with mental health and substance abuse issues and preschool and school-aged children with developmental delays such as attention deficit disorder, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

In addition, Wittenberg will cover the use of music therapy in support of speech, occupational and physical therapy goals in medical settings, memory and quality of life for the elderly, hospice care and more.

The workshop is free of charge, and everyone is welcome, but space is limited, so advance registration is required.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.