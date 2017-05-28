Talk on recreation in Buckport June 4

BUCKSPORT — All are welcome to join Bucksport Heart & Soul and Great Pond Mountain Conservation Trust on Sunday, June 4, from 2-4 p.m. at Miles Lane School (52 Miles Lane) for a conversation about the future of recreational opportunities in Bucksport.

From softball and soccer to snowmobiling and swimming, hiking and hunting, come share your story and your vision for the town.

The discussion will include what activities you participate in, what recreational opportunities you’d like to see offered in Bucksport and your ideas for creating these opportunities.

Child care will be provided on the Miles Lane playground. Afterward there will be an optional 20-minute guided hike on the Miles Lane Trails to see the new Vernal Pool Trail.

For more information, contact Nancy Minott at 322-1233 or [email protected].