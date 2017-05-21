Talk on ospreys at Woodlawn June 7

ELLSWORTH — The Nature Program at Woodlawn welcomes back naturalist Lynn Havsall for her second offering in the series, “Ospreys-Magnificent Fish Hawks,” on Wednesday, June 7, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Eagles live in Maine year-round, however ospreys grace us with their presence only for the nesting season. Havsall’s presentation will cover ospreys’ amazing courtship, nest building, their excellent fishing techniques and where to watch ospreys around the Ellsworth area.

The Nature Series programs are a fun learning experience open for all ages. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Nature programs are free and open to the public. Donations, however, are greatly appreciated. Please reserve a seat by visiting woodlawnmuseum.org.

Upcoming programs in the nature series include “Tide Pool Treasures” (July 12), “Red Fox and Coyotes – Maine’s Wild Dogs” (Aug. 9), “River Otters – Playful Weasels” (Sept. 13) and “Cloud Watching” (Oct. 18).

Reservations for these talks can now be made from the calendar of events at woodlawnmuseum.org