Talk on orchids in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at Garland Farm on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m.

The meeting will include a program titled “Cultivating Orchids,” presented by Melanie Knaut-Stanley, president of the Eastern Maine Orchid Society.

She will talk about the many species and hybrids of orchids and the joy of growing them. Orchids will be available for sale ($15 to $25); cash or check will be accepted.

This meeting is free and open to the public, but nonmembers are asked to reserve a seat. Refreshments will be served. RSVP by email at [email protected] or call 460-8496.

Parking will be available at 475 Bay View Drive in Bar Harbor.