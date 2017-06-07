Talk in Lamoine scheduled June 14

LAMOINE — The Lamoine Conservation Commission invites everyone to a public talk at the Lamoine Consolidated School on Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m.

Mount Desert Island ornithologist and president of Down East Nature Tours Michael Good will speak about birds and the future of Frenchman Bay.

Good will talk about the threats to bird migration today, the effects of the accumulation of plastics and microplastics in oceans, rivers and wetlands on fish and birds and more.

Light refreshments will be served.