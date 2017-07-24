Talk on iPhone Photography Aug. 1

BLUE HILL — International wildlife and travel photographer Gary Harmatz will present an illustrated talk titled “Mastering the Art of iPhone Photography” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m.

Worldwide, more photographs are now taken with the iPhone than any other camera. Program-goers will learn what they need to know in order to capture creative and dynamic images using this high-powered camera that is almost always at one’s fingertips.

Harmatz will guide the audience through the use and selection of apps for enhancing and embellishing photos along with the tools needed to take amazing on-the-go photos.

For more information, call the library at 374-5515.