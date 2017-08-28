Talk on geology of MDI Sept. 5

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — All are welcome to join geologists, Duane and Ruth Braun for a talk about the geological makeup of Mount Desert Island on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

At the end of the talk, there will be a book signing for the Brauns’ book, “Guidebook to the Geology of Mount Desert Island and Acadia National Park.” Proceeds will benefit the library. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

Ruth Braun earned her Master of Science degree from Johns Hopkins University. Over the years she has taught science, math and geology courses in a variety of high schools and universities.

Duane earned his Ph.D. from Johns Hopkins University. He was the geosciences professor at Bloomsburg University. He also mapped the glacial deposits of a 9,000-square-mile area of northeastern Pennsylvania for the Pennsylvania Geology Survey.

Call the library at 244-7065 to reserve a seat or for more information.