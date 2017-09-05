Talk, film at Blue Hill Library

BLUE HILL — Author and personal historian Meghan Vigeant will share stories and recordings she has gathered from the elders she has worked with around New England over the last decade in a talk at the Blue Hill Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m.

The program is being co-sponsored by the library and Blue Hill Historical Society.

Vigeant studied radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland. For over 10 years she has been creating written and audio narratives about the people of New England through her company, Stories to Tell, based in Rockport.

The presentation is free and open to everyone.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m., the Friends of the Blue Hill Public Library Film Series presents “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” (1974).

All films in the series are shown free of charge in the library’s Howard Room.

For more information on either of these events, call the library at 374-5515.