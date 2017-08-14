Talk on colonial dress in Castine

CASTINE — Historian Henry Cooke will offer a public lecture titled “Soldiers, Sailors and Loyal Citizens All: The Dress of Castine During the British Occupation, 1779-1783” on Friday, Aug. 18, from 7-9 p.m. at the Wilson Museum’s Hutchins Education Center.

When the British Army and Navy arrived in Castine in 1779, they added their unique attire to that of a port town filled with fishermen, shipbuilders and skilled tradespeople, as well as merchants and their genteel ladies.

This lecture will draw upon historical records, period artwork and both original and reproduction garments to illustrate the distinguishing quality and style represented in Castine’s colorful community.

The lecture is free and open to the public.

For more information, call 326-9247 or email [email protected]