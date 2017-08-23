Talk on butterflies in SW Harbor

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Ann Judd will give a talk at the Southwest Harbor Public Library about monarch butterflies and the Charlotte Rhoades Park and Butterfly Garden.

The talk is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 5:30 p.m. This is an opportunity to learn more about monarch butterflies and one of their way stations, which is located right in downtown Southwest Harbor.

In 1998, with the help of Pemetic Elementary School students, Master Gardeners and local volunteers, Judd established the butterfly garden at the Charlotte Rhoades Park, which has been delighting visitors for 20 summers. Judd will talk about how to create the proper habitat for butterflies and what the Butterfly Garden has taught us over the years.

Judd is a horticulture judge for the Garden Club of America, a Master Gardener and a Master Naturalist. She is also the volunteer coordinator of the park and garden.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.