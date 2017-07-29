Talk on bees at Good Life Center

BROOKSVILLE — The Good Life Center’s Monday Night Speaker Series presents Alison Dibble on Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m.

Dibble, a conservation biologist, will give a talk titled “The Bees of Maine: How to Improve Habitats in Your Yard.”

Maine has more than 275 species of bees. Most are native, tend to not sting and are needed for pollination of crops and wild plants. Dibble will summarize experiments on pollinator plants and will give tips on how to protect bees and enjoy them at your home.

The house opens at 6:30. Donations are appreciated. The Good Life Center is located at 372 Harborside Road in Harborside (Brooksville).

For more information, call 326-8211 or visit www.goodlife.org.