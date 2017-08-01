Surry town picnic scheduled Aug. 7

SURRY — The Surry Community Improvement Association invites all Surry residents to the annual town picnic on Monday, Aug. 7.

The event will take place at the town wharf in the village at 5:30 p.m.

Hot dogs, baked beans and water will be provided by the association. All of Surry is encouraged to come, bring a lawn chair, a covered dish to share, and be prepared to have a good time.

The rain date will be Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the same time and place.

For more information, call Al at 412-0078.