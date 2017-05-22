Surry Garden Club sale set for May 27

SURRY — Rain or shine, the Surry Garden Club will hold its annual plant and bake sale on Saturday, May 27. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Surry Rural Hall.

A wide variety of plants and baked goods will be available. The plant sale will feature a collection of unusual day lilies from the garden of Tom Engle. Engle was a well-known grower and hybridizer of day lilies.

There will be plenty of other plants to choose from as well. The Rural Hall is located just west of the Surry/Ellsworth border on the Surry Road (Route 172).

For more information, call Dave at 667-4260.