Surry Garden Club sale set for May 27 May 22, 2017 on Community Announcements SURRY — Rain or shine, the Surry Garden Club will hold its annual plant and bake sale on Saturday, May 27. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Surry Rural Hall. A wide variety of plants and baked goods will be available. The plant sale will feature a collection of unusual day lilies from the garden of Tom Engle. Engle was a well-known grower and hybridizer of day lilies. There will be plenty of other plants to choose from as well. The Rural Hall is located just west of the Surry/Ellsworth border on the Surry Road (Route 172). For more information, call Dave at 667-4260.