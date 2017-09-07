Surry Garden Club meeting Sept. 13

SURRY — The Surry Garden Club will hold its September meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Rural Hall on the Surry Road.

The guest speaker will be Clay Kirby, who will talk about pest management.

Kirby is an associate scientist with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension and serves as a resource person for Extension personnel, state agencies and any Maine citizen with an insect question (including identification, biology, and management).

Kirby troubleshoots a wide variety of insect problems that have included ornamental, household, fruit and vegetable pests.

The club’s meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome. There will be a short business meeting before the presentation and light refreshments will follow the talk.

For more information, call Dave at 667-4260.