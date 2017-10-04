Surry Garden Club meeting Oct. 11

SURRY — The Surry Garden Club will hold its October meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. at the Surry Rural Hall.

The guest speaker will be Katherine Garland, a horticultural professional with the University of Maine Cooperative Extension. She will speak on container gardening.

Garland helps gardeners improve efficiency and build horticultural skills through a number of educational avenues, including workshops, newsletters, social media posts and one-on-one support.

She also coordinates a team of Maine Harvest for Hunger volunteers who grow, glean and distribute thousands of pounds of food annually to shelters, pantries and individuals struggling with food insecurity.

There will be a short business meeting before the presentation and light refreshments will follow the talk. All are welcome.

For more information, call Dave at 667-4260.