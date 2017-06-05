Surry Garden Club meeting June 14

SURRY — The Surry Garden Club will hold its June meeting on Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. at Rural Hall.

The guest speakers will be Trish Worthen and Sharon Jeffrey. Their presentation is titled “Botanical Illustration: Where Science and Art Meet.” Worthen and Jeffrey have done numerous illustrations of plants and flowers.

This will also be the club’s annual meeting where officers will be elected for the coming year.

Meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome. There will be a short business meeting before the presentation and light refreshments will follow the talk.

For more information, call Dave at 667-4260.