Surry Garden Club meeting July 12

SURRY — The Surry Garden Club will hold its July meeting on Wednesday, July 12, at 7 p.m. at the Rural Hall.

The speaker will be Dr. Beatrice Szantyr, MD. Szantyr is the medical advisor to MaineLyme, an organization whose mission is “to decrease the prevalence of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses in Maine through awareness, prevention, education and advocacy.”

The club’s meetings are open to the public and visitors are welcome. There will be a short business meeting before the presentation and light refreshments will follow the talk.

For more information, call Dave at 667-4260.