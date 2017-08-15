Surry Fire Dept. to be honored

SURRY — The Surry Historical Society will be honoring the Surry Fire Department at its Aug. 21 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Old Town Hall.

Along with a historical timeline presentation, a slide show of old photographs and a demonstration of an Indian pump, there will also be an appearance by Surry’s first female firefighter.

The meeting will be followed by a birthday cake and an opportunity to check out one of the fire engines with firefighters. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend this celebration.