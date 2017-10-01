Surry Fall Festival scheduled Oct. 7

SURRY — The Old Surry Village School Preservation Group’s second annual Fall Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The festival will be held at the corner of Route 172 and Toddy Pond Road.

There will be craft booths, great food, kids games, a bake sale, a white elephant table, cider pressing and a performance by the George Stevens Academy steel drum band Planet Pan at 11:30.

In addition, there will be a silent auction featuring clothing, home decor, gardening items, concert tickets, pottery, salon and restaurant gift certificates and much more.

All proceeds go to the town of Surry for rehabilitation of the Old Surry Village School.

For more information, contact Gete Thomson at 479-7044 or visit the Old Surry Village School Facebook page.