Support groups starting soon

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County is offering two grief support groups beginning soon.

The groups are free of charge, but pre-registration is required by June 20.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesdays, June 27-Aug. 22, from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesdays, June 28-Aug. 16, from 11 a.m-1 p.m.

Both groups will be held at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office in Ellsworth.

For more information or to register for either of these groups, call Janice Ronco at the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office at 667-2531.