BUCKSPORT — A supper to benefit the North Bucksport United Methodist Church is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Arey Community Building.

The supper will run from 5-6 p.m.

The menu includes chicken with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salads, biscuits and rolls and desserts.

Admission is $10 for ages 12-adult and $4 for those under 12.