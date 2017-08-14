Supper, auction at Moore Library

STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library and Parish House will host a bean supper and silent auction on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The silent auction will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. in the library, located on the second floor of the building. The supper begins at 6 p.m. downstairs in the auditorium.

Those attending the auction can enjoy a selection of hors d’oeuvres and snacks along with punch. The supper menu includes baked beans, macaroni and cheese, hot dogs, cole slaw, corn muffins, gingerbread with whipped cream, coffee and tea.

Among the items to be sold during the auction are a framed photograph by award-winning local photographer Johanna S. Billings, a framed photo by Craig Snapp, a framed wood cut by Bob Bryson and more.

For more information, call Jeanne Benedict at 546-7301 or email [email protected]