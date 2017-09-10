Sunday school session starting

BROOKSVILLE — The fall session of Sunday school at the West Brooksville Congregational Church, UCC begins on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Classes will be held from 9-9:55 a.m. before the 10 a.m. worship service. Children between the ages of 5 and 12 are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The church is located at 1597 Coastal Road in West Brooksville.

For more information, contact teacher Joyce Slater at 460-3848 or the Rev. Alice Hildebrand at 266-8566.