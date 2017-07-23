LAMOINE — The annual Summer Fair at Lamoine Baptist Church will be held on Saturday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The church is located at 24 Lamoine Beach Road in Lamoine.

Baked goods, jams and jellies are among the food items that will be offered for sale. Also for sale will be vintage items, including hand-sewn quilts, household articles and clothing and one-of-a-kind handmade crafts.

There also will be a food court serving a breakfast of coffee or tea and coffee cake and a lunch featuring a sausage with peppers and onions hero, chicken salad sandwich or hot dog. Cold beverages also will be available.

Proceeds from the fair will be donated to local and American Baptist Churches, USA ministries.