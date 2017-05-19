Sullivan library gets $750 grant

SULLIVAN — The Frenchman Bay Library has been awarded $750 from the Rose and Samuel Rudman Foundation.

This award comes through the Maine Community Foundation. The money from this grant will be used to purchase books for the summer reading program, enhance the library’s large print collection and allow children’s author/illustrator and Maine resident Rebekah Raye to visit the library and present a writing/illustration workshop.

This workshop will be held on Wednesday, July 12, at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

For questions or more information, call the library at 422-2307. The library is located at 1776 U.S. Highway 1 in Sullivan.