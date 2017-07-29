Sullivan Daze scheduled for Aug. 5

SULLIVAN — The 26th annual Sullivan Daze festival has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

The festival, which serves as a fundraiser for the Sullivan Fire Department, will be held at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center on Route 1. It will begin with a parade at 10:30, after which local bands will be on hand to perform live music throughout the day. The festival will then conclude with fireworks, which will begin at 9 p.m.

Sullivan Daze also will offer a bounce house and gladiator jousters, vendors and a raffle. For more information, go the Sullivan Fire Rescue Facebook page at facebook.com/sullivanfirerescue.