Student Valentine Concert Feb. 11

BLUE HILL — The Bagaduce Music Lending Library will host a Student Valentine Concert of Hancock County area music students (all ages) on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the BMLL Performance Hall, 49 South St. in Blue Hill.

The concert is scheduled for 4 p.m. Students of Luki Hewitt, Julia Klein, Paul Sullivan and Holly Weinberg will be featured.

The free concert is open to the public and refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 374-5454.