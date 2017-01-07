Student notes

Corey Gray of Penobscot was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Lasell College in Newton, Mass.

Gray, a member of the Class of 2019 whose major is fashion communication and promotion, was among 722 students honored in the fall 2016 semester.

Four local students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2016 semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C.

Allison Bell of Bucksport is a senior humanities major.

Madeline Bell of Bucksport is a freshman theatre arts major.

Maverick Cowland of Cherryfield is a freshman engineering major.

Emily Merrill of Bucksport is a senior business administration major.

Nathan Vonder Haar of Bar Harbor was recently named to the president’s list at the State University of New York at Potsdam.

Brandan Albee of Ellsworth graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in management during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C.