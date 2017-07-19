Storytelling event in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — The July 26 Wednesday on Main event in downtown Bucksport is a WERU storytelling event titled “My Maine – The State as Experienced by Local Storytellers.”

The program will be held at the Alamo Theatre from 5:30-7 p.m. and will feature storytellers sharing tales with love and humor. Donations will be accepted ($10 suggested).

There will be a brief intermission with light refreshments. Act one is kid-friendly.

For more information, visit www.bucksportwom.com.