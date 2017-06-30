Stonington cemetery tour set for July 8

STONINGTON — The Stonington Public Library’s “Gone But Not Forgotten” cemetery tour is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, from 1-4 p.m.

Three cemeteries will be featured: Hillside on Grayson Farm Lane in Sunset and the side-by-side cemeteries of Evergreen and St. Mary’s on Cemetery Road in Stonington.

Refreshments and an exhibit on the Martha Washington Benevolent Society, an island temperance and charitable group whose founders are featured at the Hillside Cemetery, will be held at the Sunset Parish Hall on Route 15A in Sunset, across from the First Congregational Church.

In case of foul weather, the event will take place on the same day and time at the Island Community Center, 6 Memorial Lane in Stonington.

Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at the Stonington Public Library in advance or on the day of the event. Tickets will also be available around town at various establishments.

The tour is the library’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

For more information, contact Vicki Zelnick, library director, at 367-5926 or visit the library’s website, www.stoningtonlibrary.org.