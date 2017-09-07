Steuben Library hosting movie night

STEUBEN — The Henry D. Moore Library will show “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie” at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15.

George Beard and Harold Hutchins are two overly imaginative pranksters who spend hours in a tree house creating comic books. When their mean principal threatens to separate them into different classes, the mischievous boys accidentally hypnotize him into thinking that he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.