Stesha Cano concert in Bucksport

BUCKSPORT — Singer-songwriter Stesha Cano and The Wicked Freakin’ Jerks will be performing on Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Lighthouse Arts Center, 86 Main St. in Bucksport.

The concert is part of the town’s Wednesday on Main summer event series.

Cano has been making music in multiple genres since she stepped on the scene in 2005. Singing jazz standards, rhythm and blues or modern pop, she breathes life into every syllable. Ever expanding and refining her sultry, soulful sound, and after a season in the hallowed jazz halls of New Orleans, Cano and her band create tight, playful sounds, rife with improvisation and joy.

The suggested donation is $10.

For more information, call Paula Kee at 266-7999 or visit www.bucksportwom.com.