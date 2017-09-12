Stars Over Surry series Sept. 18-20

SURRY — The Surry Conservation Commission and Blue Hill Heritage Trust are sponsoring the Stars Over Surry event series from Sept. 18-20.

The series opens with a screening of the film “The City Dark” at the Blue Hill Public Library on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

Is darkness becoming extinct? Exploring the physical and psychological effects of light pollution, “The City Dark” is a portrait of the world after dusk, and a meditation on the human relationship to the stars.

The series continues on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with a night sky viewing event at the Carrying Place Beach (Newbury Neck). A 6 p.m. campfire chat will be followed by night sky viewing after sunset at 7. During the day, all are welcome to come experience a blow-up planetarium presented by the Northern Stars Planetarium. Children can visit during school hours and the event is open to all others at 4 p.m.

The series concludes on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. with another showing of “The City Dark” at Surry Arts at the Barn.

The film showing will be followed by talks and telescope viewing.

For more information, call 374-5118.