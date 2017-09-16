ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The Star Party on Cadillac Mountain, a highlight of the Acadia Night Sky Festival, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8-11 p.m.

A free “Shuttle to the Stars” will depart from Mount Desert Island High School. The road going up to Cadillac Mountain will be closed to all traffic at 6:45 p.m., so visitors must use the shuttle to attend the event.

The shuttle will run continuously between Mount Desert Island High School and Cadillac Mountain starting at 7:30.

Participants are invited to drop by at any time during the program to visit with more than 50 volunteer astronomers, who will describe constellations and other night sky features visible with the naked eye, binoculars and telescopes.

Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly and minimize flashlight use to preserve night vision. Pets and folding chairs are not allowed.

To find out if the event has been canceled due to weather, call 288-5103.