Staples graduates from basic training

U.S. Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Taylor L. Staples recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

Staples completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Staples is the daughter of Chrys Staples of Atwater, Ohio, and Arline Lamarche of Prospect.

She is a 2014 graduate of Bucksport High School.