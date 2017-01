BAR HARBOR — St. Saviour’s Parish in Bar Harbor is hosting a free community Valentine potluck supper on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 5-6:30 p.m.

The supper will be held in the parish hall. All donations will go to St. Saviour’s MDI Fire Fund, which benefits fire victims on Mount Desert Island.

Beverages will be provided. All are welcome with or without a dish.

For more information, visit www.StSaviours.me.