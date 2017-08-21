Speakeasy party at Halcyon Grange

BLUE HILL — Halcyon Grange will transform into a 1920s-’30s speakeasy for an end-of-summer party with Tuba Skinny on Monday, Aug. 28, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuba Skinny comes north to bring the rich musical heritage of New Orleans to Blue Hill. The group draws on a wide range of musical influences, from spirituals to Depression-era blues, from ragtime to traditional jazz.

The event will include hors d’oeuvres, a cash wine bar, period dress-up (if you like) and even a prize for the best period dressed. The Loose Cannon Jug Band will open the night, warming up the hall with its gritty, soul-filled music from the mud flats and fields of western Hancock County.

Admission is $15 per person at the door or in advance. Tickets are available at the Blue Hill Farmers Market or via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/speakeasy-with-tuba-skinny-tickets-36802450119?aff=es2.

Call 326-9082 for more information.