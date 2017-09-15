SPCA pet fair at Woodlawn Sept. 23

ELLSWORTH — Woodlawn will host the SPCA of Hancock County’s 9th Annual Pet Fair and Family Fun Day on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

The event will include a blessing of the animals, games for children and dogs, a pet parade, a craft fair, food and music. There will also be SPCA pets available for adoption. The tented event will be held rain or shine. Leashed pets are welcome.

All of the proceeds will support the operation of the SPCA’s animal shelter on Bar Harbor in Trenton.

For more information, contact the SPCA at 667-8088.