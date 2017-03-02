Spaghetti dinner in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE — The Brooksville Elementary School seventh-graders are hosting a spaghetti dinner on Tuesday, March 7, from 5-6 p.m., prior to the Brooksville Town Meeting.

The menu will include spaghetti with meat or vegetable sauce, hot dogs, beans, tossed salad, rolls, dessert and various drinks.

The cost is $5 per person and $16 for a family of four or more. The funds raised will support next year’s graduation and class trip.

Call the school at 326-8500 for more information.