SULLIVAN — The Frenchman Bay Library is holding a Soup-er Chili Lunch to benefit the library on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center.

The menu includes soups, chili, casseroles, salad, rolls, desserts and beverages.

Admission is by donation. Food donations also will be accepted.

For more information, call the library at 422-2307.