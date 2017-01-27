Soup and cookie contest in Surry

SURRY — The Surry Community Improvement Association (SCIA) will host a mid-winter soup/chowder and cookie competition on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 2-4 p.m. at the Surry Elementary School.

Those attending will have the opportunity to sample up to 10 soups/chowders and a variety of cookies. You will be able to vote for your favorites in a number of categories.

In addition to these items, crackers along with tea, coffee and water will be provided. Also, a number of groups active in the community will have tables set up with information about their activities. A $5 per adult donation is suggested.

Anyone with a favorite soup, chowder or cookie they would like to enter in this event should call Al at 412-0078 or Dave at 667-4260.