Soup, chili and chowder event set

BROOKLIN — The Brooklin School PTF (Parents, Teachers Friends) will host its 2nd Annual Soup Chili Chowder Challenge on Saturday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m. in the Brooklin School gym.

Bring a pot of your favorite homemade soup, chili or chowder for a chance to win one of three brand new crock pots stuffed with $100 cash or come sample the choices and vote on your favorites.

Admission is $5 per person or $15 per family.

For more information, visit the Brooklin School PTF Facebook page or email [email protected].