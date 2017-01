BLUE HILL — The Soulbenders return to the Halcyon Grange for their first performance of the winter season on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for pie and coffee and music will be at 7.

Grangers will serve up pies and cakes. Admission is $15 at the door and $3 for pie and cake. Children 14 and under are admitted free. All are welcome.

For more information, call 326-9082.