Soul Benders to play at benefit

BROOKSVILLE — The Soul Benders will be performing at a benefit dance, food sale and silent auction on Saturday June 24, from 6-9 p.m. at the Brooksville Community Center in Bucks Harbor.

This is a benefit for the Healing Turtle Island event in July, a large gathering of people believing the Earth and mankind need spiritual rejuvenation through healing ceremonies offered by members of the global indigenous communities (info at facebook.com/sacredinstructions or healingturtleisland.org).

The silent auction starts at 6 and features items from the Blue Hill Farmers Market vendors and other local donors.