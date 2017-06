ELLSWORTH — DownEast Dancers presents the Soul Benders, Midcoast Maine’s one and only soul and R&B revue, on Saturday, June 10, at the Down East Family YMCA gym.

The dance will run from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Admission is $12 general admission and $10 for seniors and students. All are welcome.

For more information, call 244-5286.