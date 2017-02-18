Sip ‘N Swirl event scheduled Feb. 22

ELLSWORTH — On Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a Sip ’N Swirl event held at the Eastward Lanes in Ellsworth to benefit the Hancock County Relay for Life.

The cost is $35 per person, which will include painting supplies and one beverage. Children are welcome. There will also be food available for purchase.

Go to www.picatic.com/eastwardrelay022217 to purchase tickets to the event via credit card or stop at Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s Ellsworth branch (ask for Brandy) or Eastward Bowling Lanes to pay via cash or check.